Students performing cultural programs at the Independence day celebrations held in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

Children with Indian Flags enjoy at Marine Drive on 78th Independence Day.

District Collector G.Lakshmipathy and Superintendent of Police Albert John along with officials students participate in the 78th Independance Day celebration in Thoothukudi on Thursday (August 15, 2024)

School students with a tricolour national flag arriving the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium to perform cultural during the Independence Day Celebrations in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

District Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi salute the National flag and reviewing the parade on the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Nethaji stadium in Vellore on Thursday (August 15, 2024).

CM Pinarayi Vijayan hoists the National Flag during Independence day parade at Central stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on August 15, 2024.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu participated 78th Independence Day Celebrations at Indhira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday (August 15, 2024)

Police parade at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the VOC Park Grounds in Coimbatore on Thursday (August 15, 2024).

A supporter of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) waves National flag during celebrations to mark Independence Day at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on August 15, 2024.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa hoisted the national flag during Independence Day programme in Shivamogga on Thursday (August 15, 2024).