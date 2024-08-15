GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In pictures: Independence Day 2024

India celebrated its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024. This photo feature brings a curated gallery of the images from across the country

Updated - August 15, 2024 10:59 am IST

Published - August 15, 2024 10:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Students performing cultural programs at the Independence day celebrations held in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Children with Indian Flags enjoy at Marine Drive on 78th Independence Day.

Photo: N. RAJESH

District Collector G.Lakshmipathy and Superintendent of Police Albert John along with officials students participate in the 78th Independance Day celebration in Thoothukudi on Thursday (August 15, 2024)

Photo: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

School students with a tricolour national flag arriving the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium to perform cultural during the Independence Day Celebrations in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

Photo: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

District Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi salute the National flag and reviewing the parade on the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Nethaji stadium in Vellore on Thursday (August 15, 2024).

Photo: NIRMAL HARINDRAN

CM Pinarayi Vijayan hoists the National Flag during Independence day parade at Central stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on August 15, 2024.

Photo: G.N. RAO

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu participated 78th Independence Day Celebrations at Indhira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday (August 15, 2024)

Photo: M. PERIASAMY

Police parade at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the VOC Park Grounds in Coimbatore on Thursday (August 15, 2024).

Photo: IMRAN NISSAR

A supporter of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) waves National flag during celebrations to mark Independence Day at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on August 15, 2024.

Photo: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa hoisted the national flag during Independence Day programme in Shivamogga on Thursday (August 15, 2024).

Top News Today

Students performing cultural programs at the Independence day celebrations held in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, August 15, 2024.
Photo: G. KARTHIKEYAN
