In pictures | Id celebrations across India

A collectiion of pictures of Id-ul-Adha celebrations from across the country

June 29, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

On Id-Ul-Adha, the holy festival of love and sacrifice, PM Narendra Modi and State Chief Ministers greeted people on the occasion. Muslims in Mumbai and Kerala offered prayers amid a bad weather. As farmers in Bengaluru were concerned about the decline in sheep demand, business of livestocks soared in Melapalayam, Tamil Nadu.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi Muslims gather at Jamia Masjid, the place where the city’s Muslims traditionally gather for Friday communal prayer to offer namaz, for Id-Ul-Adha on June 29, 2023.

Photo: A.M. Faruqui

Muslim devotees offer namaz at the historical Moti Masjid (which resembles New Delhi’s Jama Masjid) built by Sikander Jehan Begum, in Bhopal.

Photo: G. Ramakrishna

Muslims gather at Eidgha Chilkalguda (where Telangana’s one of the most popular mosque is located) to offer prayers on the occasion of Id-ul-Adha.

Photo: Jothi Ramalingam

Women offer prayer on the occasion of Id-ul-Adha at Don Bosco ground in Chennai.

Photo: Reuters

Despite intense rains, which is being reported since June 28, Muslims in Mumbai shelter under plastic sheets and umbrellas to offer prayers near a railway station on the occasion of Id-ul-Adha, on June 29, 2023.

Photo: Sandeep Saxena

Children pose for photo in front of Taj Mahal as Muslims gather for namaz during Id-ul-Adha, in Agra.

Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

Muslims, along with their children, offer prayers on the occasion of Id-ul-Adha at R.N. Palayam in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

Photo: PTI

Women greet each other after offering namaz on the occasion of the Id-ul-Adha, in Guwahati, Assam.

Photo: K.K. Najeeb

A group of young women apply Mehendi on hands, adding beauty to the entire essence of Id-ul-Adha celebrations on the eve of Bakrid in Thrissur, Kerala.

Photo: PTI

A vendor is seen arranging vermicelli (a special sweet made during Id-ul-Adha) at his shop for sale ahead of Id-ul-Adha, in Guwhati.

Photo: PTI

Goats being sold for the sacred sacrifice on the day of Id-ul-Adha at a livestock market near Jama Masjid in Nagpur.

Photo: AP

A man checks a goat to validate its age before buying it on the eve of Id-ul-Adha in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Related Topics

islam / religious festival or holiday / religion and belief

