In pictures | Id celebrations across India

June 29, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

On Id-Ul-Adha, the holy festival of love and sacrifice, PM Narendra Modi and State Chief Ministers greeted people on the occasion. Muslims in Mumbai and Kerala offered prayers amid a bad weather. As farmers in Bengaluru were concerned about the decline in sheep demand, business of livestocks soared in Melapalayam, Tamil Nadu.

Delhi Muslims gather at Jamia Masjid, the place where the city’s Muslims traditionally gather for Friday communal prayer to offer namaz, for Id-Ul-Adha on June 29, 2023.

Muslim devotees offer namaz at the historical Moti Masjid (which resembles New Delhi’s Jama Masjid) built by Sikander Jehan Begum, in Bhopal.

Muslims gather at Eidgha Chilkalguda (where Telangana’s one of the most popular mosque is located) to offer prayers on the occasion of Id-ul-Adha.

Women offer prayer on the occasion of Id-ul-Adha at Don Bosco ground in Chennai.

Despite intense rains, which is being reported since June 28, Muslims in Mumbai shelter under plastic sheets and umbrellas to offer prayers near a railway station on the occasion of Id-ul-Adha, on June 29, 2023.

Children pose for photo in front of Taj Mahal as Muslims gather for namaz during Id-ul-Adha, in Agra.

Muslims, along with their children, offer prayers on the occasion of Id-ul-Adha at R.N. Palayam in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

Women greet each other after offering namaz on the occasion of the Id-ul-Adha, in Guwahati, Assam.

A group of young women apply Mehendi on hands, adding beauty to the entire essence of Id-ul-Adha celebrations on the eve of Bakrid in Thrissur, Kerala.

A vendor is seen arranging vermicelli (a special sweet made during Id-ul-Adha) at his shop for sale ahead of Id-ul-Adha, in Guwhati.

Goats being sold for the sacred sacrifice on the day of Id-ul-Adha at a livestock market near Jama Masjid in Nagpur.