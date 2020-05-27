National

In pictures | Heatwave adds to nation's miseries

27 May 2020 06:00 IST
Updated: 27 May 2020 15:35 IST
Gray langurs in Rajasthan's Pushkar can be seen drinking water from a roadside water tank to beat the heat during a hot summer day.
Photo:PTI
To beat the hot sun, a girl shields herself with an umbrella at Nirmala Convent in Vijayawada on Wednesday.
Photo:V. Raju
A woman waits to collect drinking water from a roadside tap during a hot summer day, on the outskirts of Ajmer, Rajasthan.
Photo:PTI
A woman shields herself from the scorching sun with a towel in Vijaywada's One Town.
Photo:V. Raju
A mask seller in search of customer on a hot afternoon in a New Delhi market while creating awareness by announcing about the protection from the corona virus.
Photo:Sushil Kumar Verma
Migrant workers sit at a roadside on a hot day, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi.
Photo:PTI
People buying coolers on a hot and humid day, as the temperature touches 45 degree at the Ajmeri Gate Cooler Market in New Delhi.
Photo:R.V. Moorthy

The ongoing heatwave over several parts of north and central India is likely to continue during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday, even as the southwest monsoon made further advancement in parts of Bay of Bengal.

North and central India have been reeling under a severe heatwave and temperatures have soared over 47 degrees Celsius at a few places.

Here is a look at various places from across the country reeling under the affects of the heat wave:

