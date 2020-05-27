In pictures | Heatwave adds to nation's miseries

27 May 2020 06:00 IST

The ongoing heatwave over several parts of north and central India is likely to continue during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday, even as the southwest monsoon made further advancement in parts of Bay of Bengal.

North and central India have been reeling under a severe heatwave and temperatures have soared over 47 degrees Celsius at a few places.

Here is a look at various places from across the country reeling under the affects of the heat wave:

Advertising

Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more