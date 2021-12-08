In pictures | Gen. Bipin Rawat passes away

Bipin Rawat was the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India. On December 30, 2019, he was appointed as the first CDS of India and assumed office from 1 January 2020. Prior to taking over as the CDS, he served as 57th and last Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee as well as 26th Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army. Photo: PTI

In December 2015, the Government had appointed Gen Rawat as the Army Chief by superseding two senior officers Lt. Gen. Praveen Bakshi and Lt. Gen. P.M. Hariz, both who have since retired. Photo: The Hindu

In this Aug. 15, 2021 file photo, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and then Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat at National War Memorial on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Gen. Rawat took charge as the Army Chief on December 31, 2015 from Gen. Dalbir Singh. He was commissioned into 5/11 Gorkha Rifles in December 1978 from Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun where he was awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’. He hails from Saina village in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand and is the son of former Vice Chief of Army Lt Gen Lakshman Singh Rawat. Photo: PTI

In this July 16, 2019 file photo, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat with former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and former Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa. Photo: PTI

As Army Chief, Gen Rawat initiated the largest restructuring and transformation exercise of the Army since Independence with four major thrust areas: restructuring of Army Headquarters, force restructuring, cadre review of officers and review of terms and conditions of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) and Other Ranks (OR). Photo: The Hindu

In this file image dated Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2017, Army Chief Gen Bipin Singh Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat attends the funeral of Marshal of the Indian Air Force, Arjan Singh at Brar Square in New Delhi. Gen. Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board died in the accident on December 8, 2021. Photo: PTI

Gen. Rawat had served as a Brigade Commander of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC) in 2008 during which he received laurels for the conduct of the operations. He was twice awarded the Force Commander’s Commendation in UN missions. Photo: PTI