In pictures | Farmers observe Bharat Bandh

26 March 2021 17:27 IST

1 / 7 Activists and farmers, who had come to protest at Town Hall being taken into custody by city Police in Bengaluru on Friday. ▲ Farmers union activists sit on road to block traffic in support of nation-wide strike during their ongoing protest in Bhubaneswar on Friday. ▲ Activists and supporters from various social welfare organisations CPI (M), the CPI, the CPI (ML-ND) and the TDP participating at the rally in Hyderabad on Friday. ▲ The normally busy Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) wearing a deserted look during the Bharat Bandh in Hyderabad on Friday. ▲ Left partiess staging protest in front of bus depot during the Bharat Bandh in Khammam on Friday. ▲ Farmers shouting slogans at Singhu Border, during Bharat Bandh called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, in New Delhi on Friday. ▲ Activists and leaders of the Left parties and trade unions staging a protest on the national highway at Maddilapalem in Visakhapatnam on Friday. ▲

The bandh had a minimal impact in Delhi. Shops remained closed at several places in Punjab, Haryana. Four Shatabdi trains were cancelled as protesters squat on tracks. Partial impact in Bihar while demonstrations were held in Bundelkhand.