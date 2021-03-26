In pictures | Farmers observe Bharat Bandh
The bandh had a minimal impact in Delhi. Shops remained closed at several places in Punjab, Haryana. Four Shatabdi trains were cancelled as protesters squat on tracks. Partial impact in Bihar while demonstrations were held in Bundelkhand.
Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
Photo: NAGARA GOPAL
Photo: NAGARA GOPAL
Photo: G.N. Rao
Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
Photo: K.R. DEEPAK
