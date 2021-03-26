National

In pictures | Farmers observe Bharat Bandh

1/7

Other Slideshows

Elephant Shankar with a broken tusk was captured at Cherambadi on February 12, 2021, and was taken to Abhayaranyam elephant camp in Mudumalai tiger reserve late in the night.

In pictures: The 10-day hunt to capture a wild elephant

Rescue operations under way at Tapovan Tunnel. Two power projects – NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project – were extensively damaged and some houses were swept away.

In Pictures | The aftermath of Uttarakhand glacier disaster

In view of the pandemic, the 13th edition of the biennial Aero India was held only on three business days, starting February 3, 2021. In the photo, Indian Air Force's aerobatic team 'Suryakiran' is seen performing maneuvers.

In Pictures | Aero India 2021, a spectacle of military might

Farmers marching towards Delhi as part of their Republic Day Tractor Parade.

A parallel parade marred by violence | Tractor rally in pictures

The members of the Tamil Nadu police doing daredevilry during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations held in Chennai on January 21, 2021.

Republic Day in pictures | Heritage, diversity and valour on display

An Indian army soldier looks towards the snow-covered Pir Panjal range of mountains from one of their forward post at the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border, in Poonch, about 248 kilometers from Jammu on December 16, 2020. From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

In pictures | Along the LoC

Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY