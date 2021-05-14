In pictures: Eid at the time of COVID

14 May 2021 17:03 IST

1 / 9 Five devotees offering prayer on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at 132 year old Taj-ul-Masajid in Bhopal on Friday. ▲ A scene around Jama Masjid during Eid prayers in the walled city in Delhi on Friday. Police requesting people not to gather and stay indoors. ▲ People offer Eid ul fitr prayers as they maintain social distancing in Srinagar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. ▲ Muslims offer prayers for their loved ones at the graveyard on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of Islamic holy fasting month of Ramzan, during relaxation hours from the ongoing 10-day lockdown imposed by the state government, at Ahmednagar in Hyderabad on Friday, May 14 2021. ▲ Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan, during COVID-19 curfew imposed to curb coronavirus cases, in Bhopal, Friday, May 14, 2021. ▲ Senior police officer felicitates Jumma Masjid Maulavi Shabbir Alam on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Ahmedabad, Friday, May 14, 2021. ▲ Devotees braking their day long fast on the concluding day of the one month long Ramazan in back drop of historic Mecca Masjid in old city of Hyderabad on Thursday, May 13, 2021. ▲ People seen shopping near the historic Charminar in Hyderabad on Tuesday night, May 11, 2021. ▲ Indian Army and Pakistan Army exchange sweets and celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr along LoC in Poonch. ▲

Amid the shadow of the second wave of the disease, Eid is being observed across the country.