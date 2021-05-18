In pictures | Cyclone Tauktae pounds coastal areas

18 May 2021 11:38 IST

Indian Navy, Indian Army and other frontline workers rescue people from different places as cyclone Tauktae pounded parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat. Even as the cyclonic intensity weakened, it left behind a trail of destruction.

Several areas in the coastal regions of Gujarat plunged into darkness on Monday night due to power outage, while a large number of trees, electric poles and mobile towers got uprooted amid the high speed winds. Temporary structures were also destroyed in the strong wind, while heavy rainfall in the affected regions caused flooding and tree falls led to blocked roads. Army personnel and other rescue teams immediately swung into action to clear the roads by removing trees and poles, and restoring damaged structures.

