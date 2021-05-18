National

In pictures | Cyclone Tauktae pounds coastal areas

The Hindu Net Desk 18 May 2021 11:38 IST
Updated: 18 May 2021 11:41 IST
1 / 11

Strong sea waves near the Gateway of India as cyclone Tauktae approaches the coast of Mumbai, on Monday, May 17, 2021. A total of 60 persons from Barge P305 off the Mumbai coast have been rescued as of 11 p.m. on Monday
Photo: PTI
Buses stranded on a waterlogged road during heavy rain in Mumbai, on Monday, May 17, 2021. The State government had evacuated over 12,420 people from coastal districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad to safer places.
Photo: AP
View from the Worli side of the Bandra-Worli Sealink after traffic was closed as Mumbai city experienced heavy rain fall along with gutsy winds due to Cyclone Tauktae on Monday. In Mumbai, six persons were killed and nine injured on Monday as cyclone Tauktae wrought havoc on Maharashtra’s coastline.
Photo:EMMANUAL YOGINI
A view of Tug Coromondel Supporter IX that ran aground in mid-sea on May 17, 2021 at Mulki Rocks off Kaup coast in which nine crew had remained stranded. All nine crew members were airlifted to safety on Monday morning.
Photo: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Frontline workers help people cross a flooded street after heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, on May 17, 2021. Mumbai’s suburbs received more than 120 mm rainfall and while in Colaba, the recorded rainfall was between 100 to 120 mm.
Photo: REUTERS
Evacuation in progress at fishing village at Veraval coast as Cyclone Tauktae was expected to make landfall by night in Veraval, Gujarat on May 17, 2021. The cyclone left behind a trail of destruction along the western coast on Monday.
Photo:VIJAY SONEJI
Fishing boats anchored at Veraval harbour in Veraval, Gujarat on Monday. The state government had shifted over two lakh people to safer locations before the cyclone hit the Gujarat coast.
Photo:VIJAY SONEJI
NDRF team deployed at Veraval coast in Veraval, Gujarat on Monday May 17, 2021. Four people were killed in Gujarat.
Photo:VIJAY SONEJI
A BEST bus damaged after a tree fell on it during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at BEST bus depot in Andheri East, on Monday, May 17, 2021. Hundreds of trees were uprooted and water logging in low lying areas of the city as the storm coincided with high tide.
Photo: PTI
Authorities clear a tree that got uprooted in the rain and strong winds at Anjuna in western Goa on Monday, May 17, 2021. The Cyclone Tauktae has crossed into Saurashtra in Gujarat and slightly weakened into a 'very severe cyclonic storm,' on early Tuesday.
Photo: AP
Rain was witnessed in Bengaluru on Tuesday after Monday’s gloomy weather in Karnataka.
Photo:Bhagya Prakash K

Indian Navy, Indian Army and other frontline workers rescue people from different places as cyclone Tauktae pounded parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat. Even as the cyclonic intensity weakened, it left behind a trail of destruction.

Several areas in the coastal regions of Gujarat plunged into darkness on Monday night due to power outage, while a large number of trees, electric poles and mobile towers got uprooted amid the high speed winds. Temporary structures were also destroyed in the strong wind, while heavy rainfall in the affected regions caused flooding and tree falls led to blocked roads. Army personnel and other rescue teams immediately swung into action to clear the roads by removing trees and poles, and restoring damaged structures.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Multimedia Photos National
Maharashtra
Gujarat
cyclones