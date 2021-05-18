National

In pictures | Cyclone Tauktae pounds coastal areas

Several areas in the coastal regions of Gujarat plunged into darkness on Monday night due to power outage, while a large number of trees, electric poles and mobile towers got uprooted amid the high speed winds. Temporary structures were also destroyed in the strong wind, while heavy rainfall in the affected regions caused flooding and tree falls led to blocked roads. Army personnel and other rescue teams immediately swung into action to clear the roads by removing trees and poles, and restoring damaged structures.

Strong sea waves near the Gateway of India as cyclone Tauktae approaches the coast of Mumbai, on Monday, May 17, 2021. A total of 60 persons from Barge P305 off the Mumbai coast have been rescued as of 11 p.m. on Monday

