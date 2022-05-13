In Pictures | Cyclone Asani, the wrath of the sea

May 13, 2022 11:08 IST

The year 2022 received its first cyclone, Asani, formed in the North Indian Ocean region. The cyclone named by Sri Lanka meaning “wrath” in Sinhala, made landfall on May 11, 40km south-east of Machilipatnam and 50km south-west of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh.

Being the 19th cyclone in three years, Asani is likely to trigger a spell of rain in the coastal region of West Bengal, Karnataka, and Odisha. It will also impact regions of Bangladesh and Myanmar.