In Pictures | Cyclone Asani, the wrath of the sea

Tidal waves hitting the coast, near the Naval Coast Battery, under the influence of the Cyclone Asani, in Visakhapatnam on May 9, 2022. Photo: K.R Deepak

High waves crash on the Vizhinjam fishing harbour owing to Cyclone Asani, in Thiruvananthapuram on May 11, 2022. Photo: PTI

Residents of a village on the coast in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh saw this gold-painted chariot that washed ashore. The object, which resembled a floating puja mandir, was discovered with the date 16-01-2022 engraved on it. Locals brought it ashore, and the police seized control, but no one knew how it got this far. Photo: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A child visitor runs for escape from the high tide wave on the Bay of Bengal Sea’s eastern coast beach at Puri as state government alert to all sea coast for fishermen and tourists due to high tide waves as cyclone ‘Asani’ brewing inside the Bay of Bengal. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

High tidal waves lash the coast under the influlence of severe cyclone Asani in Chennai on May 10, 2022. The city and suburbs were greeted by rain and a substantial drop in temperature. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Children make the most of cyclone Asani triggered rain in Kolkata. In the background of Kolkata Maidan stands iconic Victoria Memorial. Over the past few days, the city has been receiving brief spells of rainfall. Photo: Debasish Bhaduri

Clouds hovering in the sky atop of Bhubaneswar city before the downpour due to cyclone ‘’Asani’’ formatted inside the Bay of Bengal sea. Khordha district received the most rain as a result of the storm, followed by Gajapati and Nayagarh. In Keonjhar district, Ghasipura block received 72.3 mm of rain, while Kanas block in Puri district received 56 mm. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Dark clouds hover in the skies owing to Cyclone Asani, in Bengaluru on May 10, 2022. Bengaluru locals cheered as rain dropped the highest temperature down to 24.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 9 degrees below normal. Under the influence of typhoon Asani, the city saw its coldest day in May since 2000. Photo: PTI

Motorists drive through the inundated streets in Visakhapatnam on May 10, 2022, as the city experienced heavy rains under the influlence of severe cyclone Asani. The weather system has dissipated into a distinct low pressure area. It will diminish further into a low pressure area by the end of the day, according to the India Meteorological Department. Photo: K.R Deepak

Vehicles wade through the flooded street in Coimbatore after a heavy downpour owing to Cyclone Asani. Chennai received sporadic rains and recorded 3.9 mm in rain gauge. Kodaikanal was the coldest at 17 degrees Celsius, followed by Coimbatore at 26 degrees Celsius, which is 9.9 degrees below the normal. Photo: M. Periasamy

A motorcyclist skids on the road drenched in rain triggered by Asani cyclone, in Vijayawada. Asani is anticipated to deteriorate into a depression by late evening and meander back into the sea near Yanam. Photo: K.V.S Giri