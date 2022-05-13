National

In Pictures | Cyclone Asani, the wrath of the sea

1/12

The year 2022 received its first cyclone, Asani, formed in the North Indian Ocean region. The cyclone named by Sri Lanka meaning “wrath” in Sinhala, made landfall on May 11, 40km south-east of Machilipatnam and 50km south-west of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh.

Being the 19th cyclone in three years, Asani is likely to trigger a spell of rain in the coastal region of West Bengal, Karnataka, and Odisha. It will also impact regions of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Other Slideshows

In Frames | Broiling Churu
In Frames | A temple town’s paddy fields
Pics | Khelo India University Games 2021 in Bengaluru: Inauguration of event
In Frames | Mind over Mekedatu
In Frames | Counting rhinos
In Frames | Bare necessities
Images from Chitra Santhe 2022 in Bengaluru
In Frames | Holi in Dwarka
In frames: A step-up for groundwater
Related Topics
cyclones
natural disasters
climate change

Printable version | May 13, 2022 11:10:36 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/in-pictures-cyclone-asani-the-wrath-of-the-sea/article65406711.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY