In pictures: Country gears up for Dasara celebrations; Mysuru set for spectacular procession

From northern India to states in southern India, the country is celebrating the festival of Dasara. People in northern India celebrate Dasara by burning the effigy of Ravana and they also participate in Ramleela. The city of palaces, Mysuru, is all set for the spectacular procession on the occasion of ‘Vijayadashami’ on Saturday (October 12, 2024), which will also mark the grand finale of the 10-day long iconic ‘Mysuru Dasara’ celebrations.

Various programmes were held for the last nine auspicious days of Navrathri, during which the palace, major streets, turnarounds or circles and buildings of Mysuru were beautified by illuminating them with lights, fondly known as “Deepalankaara”, and cultural programmes were held at various venues.

Dasara was celebrated by the rulers of the Vijayanagar empire and the tradition was inherited by the Wadiyars of Mysuru. Festivities were first started in Mysuru by the Wadiyar King, Raja Wadiyar I in the year 1610.

Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath are installed on the eve of the Dasara festival at Red Fort, in New Delhi on October 11, 2024

The illuminated Mysuru Palace, which will hold centre-stage during Dasara celebrations, seen on October 10, 2024

Effigies of Ravana displays for sale, ahead of Dasara festival at Tatarpur Tagore Garden in West Delhi on October 10, 2024.

Fireworks during the Dasara festival celebrations, in Jabalpur, on October 11, 2024.

Members of a traditional artistic family applying colours into the portrait of demon king Ravan before to supply them to the worshipers venue ahead of the Dasara festivities in Bhubaneswar.

People gather to watch rams fight during Dasara festival celebrations, in Hubballi, Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Police Band presented some of the popular classical and semi-classical compositions of different genre as part of Mysuru Dasara cultural programme and regaled the audience, on Tuesday.

A group of members performing Tiger dance in a commercial place at Bejai as part of Dasara celebrations in Mangaluru on October 9, 2024.

An artist in Hyderabad prepares effigies of mythical demon king Ravana, which would be set on fire on the last day of Dasara festivities, symbolising victory of good over evil, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

A family dressed as various Hindu gods wait to offer prayers during the Kulasai Dasara festival celebrations at the Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekharapatnam, in Tamil Nadu on October 11, 2024.

A devotee dressed as Hindu goddess Kali arrives to offer prayers during the Kulasai Dasara festival celebrations at the Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekharapatnam, in Tamil Nadu on October 11, 2024.

Devotees arrive to offer prayers during the Kulasai Dasara festival celebrations at the Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekharapatnam, in Tamil Nadu on October 11, 2024.

The devotees dressed various gods during the Dasara festival in Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district on Thursday in Connection with security arrangement for District Police.

A Hindu devotee performs a ritual during the Kulasai Dasara festival celebrations at the Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekharapatnam, in Tamil Nadu on October 11, 2024.

Devotees dressed up as Goddess Kali and other gods take part in the 10-day long Dasara festival at Sri Mutharamman Temple in Coimbatore on Monday, October 7.

