In pictures | Coronavirus struggles: 13 days and still counting

Ahmedabad fire fighters use new fogging machines to disinfect the quarantine areas of Ahmedabad city. Around 20 such machines were donated by the Swadhyay family to Fire Department's in Rajkot, Vadodara and Ahmedabad. Photo: Vijay Soneji

A policeman creates an awareness campaign asking people to stay at home, in Tirupati. Photo: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Visitors to the Uzhavar Sandhai pass through the disinfection tunnel established at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Erode, Tamil Nadu. With more than 30 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Erode district, 25,557 families comprising 95,692 members were home quarantined in the district. Photo: M. Govarthan

Migrant workers are being checked with a thermal-screening device at a Corporation shelter, in Egmore, Chennai. With more than 90 positive cases, Chennai tops the list of districts with the most positive cases in Tamil Nadu. Photo: R. Ragu

Trains at a Metro depot in Timarpur area, in New Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has demanded a disaster fund from the Centre to fight coronavirus outbreak in Delhi, saying it was the third most-affected State in the country. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Quarantine areas are being monitored with the help of a drone, in Dindigul. More than 80 people from Dindigul district attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. After admission to a hospital, their samples were sent in batches for COVID-19 testing. Out of 49 samples, 43 tested positive. Photo: G. Karthikeyan

Meer Bagh colony is barricaded after a few persons who returned from Markaz prayers in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19, in Nalgonda, Telangana. Photo: Singam Venkataramana

CRPF officers of 44 Battalion distribute essential items and santiser kits to the needy, in Srinagar. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the Union Territory has now reached 109 and two have died. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

Homeless persons wait in a queue to get food, ignoring the social-distancing norms, near ISBT in New Delhi. The Delhi government has decided to scale up testing for coronavirus to at least 1,000 people a day so that positive cases are identified at the earliest, CM Arvind Kejriwal said. Photo: R.V. Moorthy