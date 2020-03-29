In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 4

1/9

The family of a migrant worker from Maisana of Gujarat, is on their way back home from Mumbai, travelling by foot. Maisana is around 600 km from Mumbai. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Migrant workers at the Kaushambi Bus Terminal on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Border after bus services were resumed. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

A farmer in Sethupakkam village near Tamaraipakkam finds it tough to transport flowers to the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai due to curfew restrictions. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

A corporation official spraying disinfectant solution at a BMC hospital ward at Borivali in Mumbai. Photo: Aadesh Choudhari

People at a park in New Delhi’s Mayapuri are seen playing cricket and exercising, despite the calls for social distancing and a curfew lockdown in place. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A fruit vendor photographed in east Delhi on the fourth day of the national lockdown. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

Inmates at the Hamirpur jail in Uttar Pradesh maintaining some physical distance as they wait to use a phone to call their relatives. Photo: Special Arrangement

Face masks on display for sale at a roadside shop in Tiruchi. Photo: M. Moorthy