In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 4

The family of a migrant worker from Maisana of Gujarat, is on their way back home from Mumbai, travelling by foot. Maisana is around 600 km from Mumbai.
Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury
Migrant workers at the Kaushambi Bus Terminal on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Border after bus services were resumed.
Photo: Sandeep Saxena
A farmer in Sethupakkam village near Tamaraipakkam finds it tough to transport flowers to the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai due to curfew restrictions.
Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam
A corporation official spraying disinfectant solution at a BMC hospital ward at Borivali in Mumbai.
Photo: Aadesh Choudhari
People at a park in New Delhi’s Mayapuri are seen playing cricket and exercising, despite the calls for social distancing and a curfew lockdown in place.
Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
A fruit vendor photographed in east Delhi on the fourth day of the national lockdown.
Photo: Sandeep Saxena
Inmates at the Hamirpur jail in Uttar Pradesh maintaining some physical distance as they wait to use a phone to call their relatives.
Photo: Special Arrangement
Face masks on display for sale at a roadside shop in Tiruchi.
Photo: M. Moorthy
People at a temporary vegetable market in Salem waiting in queues at a distance from each other.
Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan