In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 38

Fishermen looking for shellfish in Girgaum Choupaty (beach), Mumbai as all the fishing activities are closed due to lockdown. Photo: Vivek Bendre

Labourers seen outside closed shops at Kashmere Gate area in New Delhi. Photo: R.V. Moorthy

Doctors, lab assistants monitoring tests inside COVID-19 test bus which is initiated by IIT Alumni council, powered by Krsnaa diagnostics and in association with BMC at COVID-19 quarantine center in NSCI Worli, Mumbai. Photo: Aadesh Choudhari

A concoction made from medicinal herbs like amla, ginger, lemon, tulsi and turmeric is being given to sanitary workers in Thoothukudi, to improve their immunity. Photo: N. Rajesh

It is business as usual for this vendor who overloads his two-wheeler with bags of leafy veggies and rides on road during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Photo: V. Raju

Railway workers attend to regular maintenance work on the tracks near the Egmore Railway Station, Chennai. Photo: R. Ragu

A labourer pulls a loaded trolley at Egmore railway Station, Chennai. Photo: R. Ragu

GHMC organised a COVID-19 testing camp for migrant labourers sheltered at Victory Playgrounds in Hyderabad. Photo: Nagara Gopal

Migrant labourers from Odisha working at a brick making unit at Reddy Gudem in Khammam District. Photo: G.N. Rao