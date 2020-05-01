In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 38

Fishermen looking for shellfish in Girgaum Choupaty (beach), Mumbai as all the fishing activities are closed due to lockdown.
Photo: Vivek Bendre
Labourers seen outside closed shops at Kashmere Gate area in New Delhi.
Photo: R.V. Moorthy
Doctors, lab assistants monitoring tests inside COVID-19 test bus which is initiated by IIT Alumni council, powered by Krsnaa diagnostics and in association with BMC at COVID-19 quarantine center in NSCI Worli, Mumbai.
Photo: Aadesh Choudhari
A concoction made from medicinal herbs like amla, ginger, lemon, tulsi and turmeric is being given to sanitary workers in Thoothukudi, to improve their immunity.
Photo: N. Rajesh
It is business as usual for this vendor who overloads his two-wheeler with bags of leafy veggies and rides on road during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.
Photo: V. Raju
Railway workers attend to regular maintenance work on the tracks near the Egmore Railway Station, Chennai.
Photo: R. Ragu
A labourer pulls a loaded trolley at Egmore railway Station, Chennai.
Photo: R. Ragu
GHMC organised a COVID-19 testing camp for migrant labourers sheltered at Victory Playgrounds in Hyderabad.
Photo: Nagara Gopal
Migrant labourers from Odisha working at a brick making unit at Reddy Gudem in Khammam District.
Photo: G.N. Rao
After a gap of one and half months, Parimpora fruit mandi in Srinagar is open.
Photo: NISSAR AHMAD