National

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 38

1/10

The nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 entered day 38 on May 01, the International Labour Day. Here are pictures from The Hindu photographers showcasing the situation in India today.

Other Slideshows

Fishermen looking for shellfish in Girgaum Choupaty (beach), Mumbai as all the fishing activities are closed due to lockdown.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 38

Migrant workers from Orissa working at a brick-making unit wear face masks made of leaves, in Polepalli in Khammam district of Telangana, on Thursday, April 30.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 37

CRPF personnel seen giving final salute to the mortal remains (inside the ambulance) of CRPF Sub-inspector Mohammad Ikram Hussain, who died due to COVID-19 at a graveyard during the 36th day of the national lockdown in New Delhi.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 36

Traffic policeman taking precautions against the coronavirus infection in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 35

Residents of Bhau Daji road, Matunga in Central Mumbai shower flower petals on Mumbai police personnel during their flag march, urging appeal people to stay at home during the national lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Prashant Nakwe.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 34

The Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market was packed with customers on April 25, Saturday, as people rushed to stock up essentials ahead of the 4-day-long lockdown.

In pictures | Markets in Tamil Nadu see huge crowds ahead of complete lockdown

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY