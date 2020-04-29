In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 36

CRPF personnel seen giving final salute to the mortal remains (inside the ambulance) of CRPF Sub-inspector Mohammad Ikram Hussain, who died due to COVID-19 at a graveyard during the 36th day of the national lockdown in New Delhi.

Photo: R.V. Moorthy