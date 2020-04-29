Globally, as of April 28, there have been 29,59,929 confirmed cases including 2,02,733 deaths, reported to WHO.
In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 36
Photo: R.V. Moorthy
Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy
Photo: K.K. Mustafah.
Photo: K. Pichumani
Photo: M. Srinath
Photo: V. RAJU
Photo: S. Harpal Singh
Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
Here are some pictures of day 36 of the coronavirus lockdown from across the country, captured by our photographers.
