In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 36

Here are some pictures of day 36 of the coronavirus lockdown from across the country, captured by our photographers.

Globally, as of April 28, there have been 29,59,929 confirmed cases including 2,02,733 deaths, reported to WHO.

CRPF personnel seen giving final salute to the mortal remains (inside the ambulance) of CRPF Sub-inspector Mohammad Ikram Hussain, who died due to COVID-19 at a graveyard during the 36th day of the national lockdown in New Delhi.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 36

Traffic policeman taking precautions against the coronavirus infection in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 35

Residents of Bhau Daji road, Matunga in Central Mumbai shower flower petals on Mumbai police personnel during their flag march, urging appeal people to stay at home during the national lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Prashant Nakwe.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 34

The Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market was packed with customers on April 25, Saturday, as people rushed to stock up essentials ahead of the 4-day-long lockdown.

In pictures | Markets in Tamil Nadu see huge crowds ahead of complete lockdown

The Jama Masjid in Delhi wears a deserted look on the first day of Ramadan. Friday prayers weren’t held due to the nationwide lockdown.

In pictures | Day 31 of the coronavirus nationwide lockdown

A man and his pet dog in masks, returning from Govt. Veterinary Hospital, Vepery, Chennai.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 30

Traditional fishermen work at full swing at Jalaripeta on Wednesday as the demand for fish soars in Visakhapatnam. The traditional fishermen are exempted from the annual fishing ban that began on April 15.
In pictures | Pan-India Coronavirus lockdown enters day 29
Heavy traffic jam at the U.P.-Delhi border near Ghazipur as strict checking has been put in place, on Tuesday.
In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 28
Conservancy workers sanitise themselves after collecting biomedical waste at Rajawadi hospital, Mumbai, on Monday.
In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 27
Relatives mourn the death of new corona virus victim (Covid-19) as ambulance drivers in protective suit prepare to perform final rites at Dadar Electric crematorium, on Sunday.
In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 26
