In pictures | COVID-19: 30 days and counting

A boy is seen inside the Kuakhai river as he cools up at a temporary embankment to beat the scorching heat during the nationwide lockdown in outskirts of Bhubaneswar.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
Migrant workers from different states take shelter at NGO Kalyana Madapam in Guntur.
Photo: T. Vijaya Kumar
A villager covers his mouth for protection as he is heading towards the market area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
Women workers begin desilting work as part of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at Nidigattu village near Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam district. With more than 93 lakh registered workers, Andhra Pradesh is one of India’s leading states in implementation of the MGNREGA.
Photo: K.R. Deepak
Customers outside a bank in Palakarai violating social distancing norms in Tiruchi.
Photo: M. Srinath
Workers spraying disinfectants on vehicles entering from Pallipalayam in Namakkal district to Erode in Tamil Nadu.
Photo: M. GOVARTHAN
Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, undergoing RT-PCR test for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure at the Assembly committee hall in Puducherry.
Photo: S.S. Kumar
Sanitary workers waiting for relief materials in Aminjikarai in Chennai.
Photo: M. Vedhan
Sanitary workers queueing at the PHC in Srirangam for medical check up due to COVID-19 in Tiruchi.
Photo: M. Srinath
People leave their footwear, to ensure their places in circles drawn to keep social distance, at a relief materials distribution at Gopal Nagar in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. This function was organised by AIADMK party men, and Forest Minister C. Srinivasan took part in the event.
Photo: G. Karthikeyan