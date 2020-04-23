In pictures | COVID-19: 30 days and counting

1/10

A boy is seen inside the Kuakhai river as he cools up at a temporary embankment to beat the scorching heat during the nationwide lockdown in outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Migrant workers from different states take shelter at NGO Kalyana Madapam in Guntur. Photo: T. Vijaya Kumar

A villager covers his mouth for protection as he is heading towards the market area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Women workers begin desilting work as part of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at Nidigattu village near Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam district. With more than 93 lakh registered workers, Andhra Pradesh is one of India’s leading states in implementation of the MGNREGA. Photo: K.R. Deepak

Customers outside a bank in Palakarai violating social distancing norms in Tiruchi. Photo: M. Srinath

Workers spraying disinfectants on vehicles entering from Pallipalayam in Namakkal district to Erode in Tamil Nadu. Photo: M. GOVARTHAN

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, undergoing RT-PCR test for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure at the Assembly committee hall in Puducherry. Photo: S.S. Kumar

Sanitary workers waiting for relief materials in Aminjikarai in Chennai. Photo: M. Vedhan

Sanitary workers queueing at the PHC in Srirangam for medical check up due to COVID-19 in Tiruchi. Photo: M. Srinath