National

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown Day 3

Here are a few pictures from our photographers highlighting the situation across the country on March 27

COVID-19 has claimed 20 lives in India as of March 27, according to data from the Health Ministry and State governments. As many as 767 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mumbai fire brigade spray disinfectants in the slum area in Mankhurd, at eastern suburb of Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced that all grocery shops, pharmacies and other establishments providing essential services will remain open 24x7.

Four drones built by Team Daksha from MIT, Anna University will be put to use by Chennai Corporation to spray disinfectants in their fight against the Coronavirus. These drones are usually used in agricultural activity.

A face mask has been put on the iconic common man's statue in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police started reaching out to e-commerce platforms to ensure that essential commodities were delivered to citizens without any hitches.

Delhi police personnel checking the ID cards of motorists during curfew in West Delhi. According to WHO's March 23 update, globally, over 14,000 people have died, and more than 334,000 have been infected.

Scene from a Gurgaon highrise. Many people in Gurgaon stepped out into their balconies as sirens blared and people beat thalis, on Sunday, March 22,2020.

Full swing: South Korean soldiers spray disinfectant at the international airport in Daegu. The nation has been hailed for its effective containment strategy.

