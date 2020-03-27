In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown Day 3

1/11

Mumbai fire brigade spray disinfectants in the slum area in Mankhurd, at eastern suburb of Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced that all grocery shops, pharmacies and other establishments providing essential services will remain open 24x7. Photo: Emmanual Yogini

A fair price shop in Tiruchi finds a novel way to implement social distancing. For banana growers in Tiruchi and Karur districts, a major banana growing belt, transporting plantains to markets has become a problem due to police restrictions. Photo: M. Moorthy

The special ward for Coronavirus-affected patients will be in operation from tomorrow onwards at Government Medical College, Omandurar Government Estate on Wallajah Road, Chennai. Many government hospitals have arranged transportation to ensure their staff reach the hospitals during the lockdown. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Agartala Municipal Corporation distributes food. Printing of newspapers was stopped in Tripura on Thursday, a day after hawkers announced a halt to distribution till March 31. Photo: Special Arrangement

The riot combat vehicle 'Vajra' is used to spray disinfectants near Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, during the third day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Meanwhile, Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) introduced exclusive bus services for conservancy workers with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to facilitate their transport. Photo: M. Periasamy

Children line up for food distributed by CPI(M) leaders and activists at Daba kotla centre during lockdown, in Vijayawada. Sanitation workers, who have been discharging their duties to contain the spread of COVID-19 along with the VMC officials and district administration, are facing difficulties due to lack of transportation, food and other facilities in Vijayawada. Photo: V. Raju

Police with folded hands request people not to venture out after stipulated timings during lockdown, in Vijayawada. Rythu bazars in the city that had witnessed unprecedented crowds due to panic-buying. Photo: V. Raju

Chennai Corporation Health Department spraying disinfectant at State Guest House in Chennai. To provide support to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in fighting COVID-19, residents of five women’s shelters run by the civic body, have started stitching cloth masks to be distributed amongst homeless persons. Photo: K.V. Srinivasan

Om Sakthi Mariamman Narpani Mandram members in Otha theru in Thiruvanalikoil in Tiruchi, spraying turmeric and neem water in the streets on Friday. Five people were admitted to the isolation ward at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Wednesday night after they had fever and cough, symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Photo: M. Srinath

Volunteers serving food to the needy at Panneerselvam Park in Erode in Tamil Nadu. Only government and private hospitals, pharmacies, Uzhavar Sandhais, Aavin outlets and Amma canteens were open in Erode. Photo: M. GOVARTHAN