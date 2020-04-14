In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 21

1/14

Fishermen from the coastal town of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu prepare to set sail after obtaining permission from the district administration to go out to sea in batches to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Photo: L. Balachandar

Fishermen from Chennai’s Kasimedu protest on not being allowed to go for fishing despite those from other villages being permitted in batches amidst the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Migrant workers and homeless people stay at a shelter in Vijayawada. Photo: K.V.S. Giri

Residents rush to get free meals being provided by the government in Patna. Photo: Ranjeet Kumar

A migrant worker has his hair cut by a fellow worker at a construction site in Vijayawada. Photo: Reuters

A lone workers toils away at a salt pan in Panju island on the Vasai creek in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

People look on as a drone takes to the air to spray disinfectant around Vivek Vihar in New Delhi. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans patrol at the wholesale Kesho Pur Subzi Mandi in West Delhi. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

People at a relief camp in Patna pay tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Photo: Ranjeet Kumar

Fruits and vegetables hang from the ceiling at a temple in Chennai in celebration of Tamil New Year and Vishu. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

A traffic policeman beats an Assamese traditional ‘dhol’ on the occasion of Rongali Bihu festival in Guwahati. Photo: PTI

Two men are seen fishing in the Dal Lake on the outskirts of Srinagar. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

A man wearing a mask walks along an almost deserted M.G. Road in Kochi. Photo: H. Vibhu