In pictures | Coping with Coronavirus lockdown: Day 15

1/12

CRPF personnel stand guard at a checkpoint in an area declared Red Zone by authorities in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Srinagar. The markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open. Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

Security forces keeping strict vigil at Dilshad Colony area, from where a few COVID-19 positive cases were detected in New Delhi. Out of the total 576 cases in the capital, 20 people have been discharged. A total of 3,120 people are lodged in quarantine facilities and around 18,500 people are home quarantined, said the government. Photo: R.V. Moorthy

Police officers patrol as inventor K. Sudhakar Yadav leads his Coronavirus-themed car on a road for an awareness campaign during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in Hyderabad. Photo: Nagara Gopal

A deserted view of a famous Hanuman temple at Mangalhat, where devotees are offering prayers on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, in Hyderabad. Photo: Nagara Gopal

A painting by Villivakkam police to create awareness about COVID-19 at Villivakkam bus terminus in Chennai. Photo: K. Pichumani

An NDRF officer distributing face masks among traffic police personnel during complete lockdown, in Patna. Photo: Ranjeet Kumar

People who have been staying in a Corporation building in T.Nagar, Chennai, waiting for their turn to get their lunch which is provided by the Chennai Corporation. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

A deserted view of the Vikas Marg during a complete lockdown in New Delhi. Photo: R.V. Moorthy

The Chennai police department spreading awareness on how to stay safe by wearing a Coronavirus-shaped helmet on Anna Salai. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Two-wheeler riders passing through the disinfection tunnel installed by Trichy Corporation at Chathiram bus stand, Tiruchi where the vegetable market functions. Photo: M. Moorthy

A man serving tea to security personnel at Ghazipur Mandi during complete lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. Photo: Sandeep Saxena