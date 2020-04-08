National

In pictures | Coping with Coronavirus lockdown: Day 15

As the Union and state governments take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, here are a few pictures from our photographers highlighting the situation across India on April 08, 2020.

CRPF personnel stand guard at a checkpoint in an area declared Red Zone by authorities in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Srinagar. The markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open.

In pictures | Coping with Coronavirus lockdown: Day 15

A sand-sculpture by way of appreciating the services of doctors has been carved at Eruru, near Chillakur, in SPSR Nellore district.

In pictures | Prevention measures continue on Day-14 of lockdown

Ahmedabad fire fighters use new fogging machines to disinfect the quarantine areas of Ahmedabad city. Around 20 such machines were donated by the Swadhyay family to Fire Department's in Rajkot, Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

In pictures | Coronavirus struggles: 13 days and still counting

Machinery, trucks and other vehicles are stationed at Rasulgarh depot, in Bhubaneswar. Odisha made a quantum jump in coronavirus infection by reporting as many as 15 new cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 20 in the State on April 3.

In pictures | As numbers rise, daily life continues on day 11 of lockdown

Residents of Ganapathy Nagar in Coimbatore spray turmeric water mixed with neem leaves in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

In pictures | The fight against coronavirus continues on Day-10 of lockdown

Supplyco (Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation) staff prepare special kits comprising 17 essential items to be distributed to the families in Kochi, including those currently under home quarantine. The items, including sugar and grains, would be distributed irrespective of the family’s income.

In pictures | Slices of life on Day-9 of coronavirus lockdown

