From Ayodhya lighting up with 28 lakh diyas and setting a Guinness World Record to the skies of Mumbai illuminated with firecrackers, India welcomed Goddess Laxmi into their homes on Deepavali with fervour.

Here’s a collection of pictures from across the country of the Diwali celebrations:

Fireworks illuminate the sky above the banks of the Saryu river during ‘Deepotsav 2024’ celebration on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya.

People watch fireworks along the banks of the Sarayu River, on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Ayodhya on October 30, 2024.

An aerial view of the Ayodhya city during ‘Deepotsav 2024’ on the eve of the Diwali festival.

People watch torching of giant 39 feet "Narakasura Vadha" which was organized as part of the Diwali celebrations at the Buildings center, organised by Friends club members in Ongole on Thursday morning early morning.

Soldiers of the Indian and Chinese Army exchange sweets at Daulat Beg on the occasion of the Diwali festival, in Leh on Thursday.

Fireworks light up the night sky as part of Deepavali celebrations in Coimbatore on Wednesday, October 30.

People take pictures of the lighting and decoration on the eve of lights of the Diwali festival, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

A residential building is decorated with lanterns and lights during Diwali, the festival of lights in Mumbai,

Indian and Chinese Army personnel exchange sweets on the Diwali festival, at Hot Spring, Line of Actual Control.

CRPF troops light firecrackers during celebration of the Diwali festival in Naxal violence-affected Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

Shoppers throng Lajpat Nagar Market on the eve of Diwali festival, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Traffic congestion at NH-24 on the eve of the Diwali festival, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

A potter makes earthen lamps ahead of Diwali festival in Prayagraj, India,

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art of a Diya (earthen pots) adorned with a festive "Happy Diwali" message, at Puri Beach on Thursday.