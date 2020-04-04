In pictures | As numbers rise, daily life continues on day 11 of lockdown

1/16

Machinery, trucks and other vehicles are stationed at Rasulgarh depot, in Bhubaneswar. Odisha made a quantum jump in coronavirus infection by reporting as many as 15 new cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 20 in the State on April 3. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

An awareness campaign on COVID-19 by artist Koti, at Mayuri Centre in Khammam. The borders of Khammam district with neighbouring States were sealed and rigorous social-distancing norms are being implemented. Police have barred entry of vehicles at Bonakal, Penuballi and Yerrupalem mandals in Khammam district along the inter-State border with Andhra Pradesh. Photo: G.N. Rao

Senior citizens wait to collect their pension amount, maintaining social-distancing norms, at General Post Office, in Patna. On March 22, Bihar reported the first death in the State, due to coronavirus. Photo: Ranjeet Kumar

Social activists pack meals for the needy, to be distributed for free, in Patna. Of the 31 cases reported from the State so far, one person has died and two have recovered. Photo: Ranjeet Kumar

Indian Railway workers prepare an emergency COVID-19 isolation coach at Kalupur Railway Yard, Ahmedabad. On April 4, Gujarat Police traced seven more persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, taking the total number of identified attendees to 110. Photo: Vijay Soneji

Health volunteers conduct a door-to-door survey as youngsters block entry to their street at Railway New Colony (red zone), in Visakhapatnam. Another 16 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of infected in the State to 180. Photo: K.R. Deepak

Disinfectant being sprayed by East Delhi Municipal Corporation staff, in south Ganesh Nagar (East Delhi). Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the situation was under control and there was no community transmission. More than 2,300 people evacuated from the Nizamuddin Centre will be tested for the virus in next 2-3 days, he said. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

A worker paints on a road outside a fair-price ration shop to earmark space for consumers to stand as per social-distancing norms, at Geeta Colony (East Delhi). Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said there is shortage of personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses in the national capital. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

Local residents of Krishna Nagar Main Road, Palavakkam, ECR-Chennai, have restricted the entry of outsiders. A total of 102 persons tested positive for COVID-19, of which 100 were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat conference held in Nizamuddin in Delhi. With this, the total COVID-19 count in the State is more than 410. Photo: M. Karunakaran

A worker makes arrangements to distribute the food grains to the needy, at a fair price shop in Srinagar. The State government has started home delivery of food grains to keep people in isolation and to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the State. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

For the second day, drones were being used in Chennai’s Pudupet area, which was sealed after the attendees of Tablighi Jamaat were traced. Chennai Corporation has launched drones to disinfect inaccessible neighbourhoods in the city. The Corporation is planning to get more drones from other agencies for the disinfection drive. Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

Workers pack kits containing grains at a Civil Supplies godown in Palakkad. The Kerala government would begin free distribution of these kits to 87 lakh families in the State by the first week of April. The Civil Supplies authorities said that the kits, worth ₹1,000 each, would be distributed in a phased manner in April. Photo: K.K. Mustafah

Stranded people from other States are being provided free food packets by Vellore City Municipal Corporation. Vellore district was put on high alert since last week, after a 49-year-old man admitted in the isolation ward of a private hospital tested positive. Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

Youth spray disinfectant and bleaching powder at Railway New Colony (red zone), where three COVID-19 positive cases were reported, in Visakhapatnam. More than 40 persons from Visakhapatnam district who attended a religious congregation in the Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi have been shifted to the Isolation Ward at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases in the city. Photo: K.R. Deepak

People throng a wholesale Azad Pur Sabzi Mandi in New Delhi to buy vegetables, without following social-distancing rules. Meanwhile, twenty-one FIRs have been registered against people in Dwarka for flouting home quarantine rules. The violators have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar