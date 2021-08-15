15
News
National
National
In pictures: 75th Independence Day celebrated across India
15 August 2021 12:03 IST
Updated:
15 August 2021 12:38 IST
1
/ 10
The crew of INS Vikramaditya observed ‘Joy of Giving Week’ by conducting various activities in Karwar to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations.
Photo:Special Arrangement
▲
KARNATAKA BENGALURU 14/08/2021 On the occasion of Independence day celebrations cultural show organised on the steps of Vidhana Soudha in Bengauru.
Photo:Special Arrangement
▲
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations held at Gandhi Thidal on Sunday.
Photo:S.S. Kumar
▲
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hoisted the national flag, inspected the parade and gave a speech at Fort St. George during the 75th Independence Day celebrations held in Chennai on Sunday.
Photo:S.R. Raghunathan
▲
Ghanta Ghar illuminated with the tricolour at Lal Chowk, on August 14, 2021 in Srinagar. The Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) at Lal Chowk of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar has been illuminated in tricolour on Saturday, ahead of Independence Day on August 15.
Photo:NISSAR AHMAD
▲
Students have a look at army weapons on display during a demonstration, to mark the 75 years of India's Independence, at BOC Ground in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. August 13, 2021.
Photo:Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
▲
Para-dropping as part of 75th Independence Day celebrations. The Para Brigade at Agra organised a demonstration of combat free fall by 75 paratroopers, followed by a display of unarmed combat, August 13, 2021.
Photo:Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
▲
Army Para-troopers dropping from a Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter as part of rapid response display on August 13, 2021.
Photo:Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
▲
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up in tricolour on the eve of 75th Independence Day on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Photo:EMMANUAL YOGINI
▲
Niligiris police marching at the 75th Independence day celeberation at Arts College ground in Udhagamandalam on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Photo:M. Sathyamoorthy
▲
Comments
More In
Multimedia
Photos
National
Previous Story
PM Modi dons saffron turban with red patterns for 75th Independence Day
Next Story
PM announces ₹100 lakh crore Gatishakti plan for holistic growth, National Hydrogen Mission