In pictures: 75th Independence Day celebrated across India

KARNATAKA BENGALURU 14/08/2021 On the occasion of Independence day celebrations cultural show organised on the steps of Vidhana Soudha in Bengauru. Photo: Special Arrangement

The crew of INS Vikramaditya observed ‘Joy of Giving Week’ by conducting various activities in Karwar to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations. Photo: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hoisted the national flag, inspected the parade and gave a speech at Fort St. George during the 75th Independence Day celebrations held in Chennai on Sunday. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Ghanta Ghar illuminated with the tricolour at Lal Chowk, on August 14, 2021 in Srinagar. The Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) at Lal Chowk of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar has been illuminated in tricolour on Saturday, ahead of Independence Day on August 15. Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

Students have a look at army weapons on display during a demonstration, to mark the 75 years of India's Independence, at BOC Ground in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. August 13, 2021. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Para-dropping as part of 75th Independence Day celebrations. The Para Brigade at Agra organised a demonstration of combat free fall by 75 paratroopers, followed by a display of unarmed combat, August 13, 2021. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Army Para-troopers dropping from a Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter as part of rapid response display on August 13, 2021. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up in tricolour on the eve of 75th Independence Day on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI