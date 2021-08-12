In pics: Himachal landslip

12 August 2021 16:04 IST

Atleast 14 people have died so far, and as many as 40 others are believed to be buried under the debris, after the landslip tragedy that took place near the Nigulsari village in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

At around 12:30 p.m., on August 11, vehicles travelling on the National Highway Five, a short distance from Nigulsari, were hit by boulders and muck following a major landslip.

Personnel from the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), along with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), police and district administration teams have been roped in for the rescue operation.

