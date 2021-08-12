National

In pics: Himachal landslip

1/9

Atleast 14 people have died so far, and as many as 40 others are believed to be buried under the debris, after the landslip tragedy that took place near the Nigulsari village in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

At around 12:30 p.m., on August 11, vehicles travelling on the National Highway Five, a short distance from Nigulsari, were hit by boulders and muck following a major landslip.

Personnel from the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), along with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), police and district administration teams have been roped in for the rescue operation.

Other Slideshows

Lovlina with her parents before leaving for Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She bagged the second medal for the country

Photos | A look at Lovlina Borgohain’s life in Assam and in the boxing ring

June

Bring home a pet

Nandhini

Bring home a furry friend

Basavaraj Bommai submits letter to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on his election as leader of BJP Legislature Party in Bengaluru on July 28, 2021. He was accompanied by BJP leader Aruna, BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, outgoing chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

Basavaraj Bommai: Home Minister to Chief Minister in 48 hours

Farmer Gnana Saravanan at his award-winning integrated farm on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border

The Indian Young Farmers Forum, a collective where successful farmers mentor those new to farming

You can catch the life cycle of autumn leaf in its pristine habitat

‘Life of Butterflies’: a documentary that chronicles butterfly behaviour in great detail

Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY