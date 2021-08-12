In pics: Himachal landslip

1/9

On August 11, 2021, a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus carrying 28 passengers, and a truck, among other vehicles, travelling on the National Highway 5 were hit by large boulders and muck in a landslip tragedy. Photo: KRISHNAN VV

As rescue operations continue, the death toll has reached 14, as on August 12, while as many as 40 others are feared to be still trapped under the debris. NDRF team seen here, carrying a body recovered during a rescue operation. Photo: -

The HRTC bus, carrying around 28 people, was travelling from from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Relatives and friends of the victims, seen here, at the site of the landslip. Photo: KRISHNAN VV

Bodies being brought into the Health Centre for identification by family members. Photo: KRISHNAN VV

Apart from the HRTC bus, a truck and few other personal vehicles were also severely impacted in the landslip. Seen here, the truck that slipped down towards the riverside, due to shooting stones. The driver's body has been recovered, officials said.

According to officials, while eight of those who died were found trapped in a Tata Sumo taxi, during the search and rescue operation, a car was also found in damaged condition, however, there was no one inside.

Photograph provided by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows its personnel working on a rescue operation at the site of the landslip.

According to the State Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, the landslide occurred at the place where people usually stop their vehicles to look at the scenic view and take photographs. Photo: KRISHNAN VV