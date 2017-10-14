In Patna, woman dies of injuries after rape bid

A woman who was fatally injured when two persons inserted iron rods into her private parts during an alleged rape attempt has died in a hospital here, police said on Friday.
The 35-year-old woman was attacked in Naubatpur police station area of rural Patna on Wednesday evening when she had ventured outside her home, Superintendent of Police, Patna (west), Ravindra Kumar said.
She was rushed to a local hospital when she returned home bleeding profusely, and was later transferred to the Patna Medical College Hospital, where she died late on Thursday night, he said.
One of the accused has been arrested, Mr. Kumar added.
