August 10, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - GURUGRAM

Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar on Wednesday blamed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the attack on the religious procession in Nuh on July 31 that sparked communal violence, claiming six lives in the region. He said both communities were of the view that the conspirators of the attack belonging to either of the two political parties should not be spared.

Mr. Dhankar was interacting with the media after a five-member delegation led by him met government officials, police officers, and delegations from the two communities. The team did not visit the riot-hit areas and the victims; the Haryana BJP president said his party workers had already met the victims and he would be taking a team to the area again.

AAP delegation stopped

The BJP delegation’s visit came a day after a Congress delegation led by State president Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda was denied permission to visit the district on Tuesday. On Wednesday, an AAP delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta was also stopped at Nuh-Gurugram border, prompting him to call the administration’s decision “politically motivated”.

Mr. Dhankar said the administration and society are working in tandem to restore communal harmony in the area and identify and punish those who attacked the procession. “The members of both communities had expectations that those who attacked the procession would not be spared. The conspirators, whether belonging to the Congress or AAP, should not be spared. It is clear as to who was behind the burning of Mewat [the former name of Nuh]. Those who disturbed the peace of Mewat must be exposed,” he said.

While AAP leader Javed Ahmed has been named in an FIR accusing him of murder and rioting during communal clashes in Sohna on July 31, the BJP has been blaming Firozpur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan of the Congress for making “provocative statements” in the Haryana Assembly in February. Mr. Khan had dared Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar to come to Nuh.

On the demolition drive launched by the administration in the area soon after the communal violence, Mr. Dhankar said action was taken against illegal constructions, and some of these premises were used for the attack on the procession. “There was illegal construction. The criminal activities were carried out from those premises, so the administration took the step,” he said.

Avoid visits: police

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said an appeal has been made to all political and social organisations to avoid visiting Nuh in view of the sensitivity of the prevailing situation and the imposition of Section 144, but representatives of these organisations could meet officials at a designated place.

A delegation of CPI(M) leaders will visit Nuh and Gurugram on Thursday to express solidarity with victims of violence, the party said in a statement.

