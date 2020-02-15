In Nagaland, protests defer training of 1,200 police ‘recruits’ for 206 posts

The Nagaland government has deferred the training of 1,200 police recruits – almost six times more than the 206 posts advertised for – following protests by a tribal organisation although the stated reason was inadequate infrastructure at the training centre.

The training for 10 months was to have begun on Friday at the Nagaland Armed Police Training Centre (NAPTC) at Chumukedima in Dimapur district.

The recruitment process, started in November 2019, has allegedly been shrouded in mystery. But it wasn’t until a week ago that local organisations learned about the Neiphiu Rio government having recruited 1,200 people against the vacancy of 206 posts.

The Naga Tribal Union Chumukedima Town has threatened to prevent all the recruits from taking part in the training unless the government came clean on the recruitment process.

“We demand from the authorities concerned a clarification with facts and figures, including official references of posts advertised for public consumption,” theunion said in a statement. It criticised Chief Minister Rio for his silence on the issue and asked the government to keep the training on hold until the confusion was cleared.

The government did not issue any clarification, but the State police, via a wireless text message accessed by The Hindu on Thursday night, indicated that the training has been postponed.

“Due to incomplete arrangement of barracks and other training infrastructure, all units are directed not to send their RCs (recruits) on 14/02/2020 for the basic training at NAPTC and PTS (Police Training School) till further orders. However, the RCs should be kept in readiness for reporting to the training centre at short notice,” read the message from the Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) of Nagaland Police to all district police chiefs and battalion commandants.

At least two students’ unions reacted to the development on Friday. The Dimapur Naga Students’ Union asked the authorities to justify the selection of 994 candidates more than the requisite number of 206. The union also threatened to “go to any extent” for justice.

The Naga Students’ Federation, the apex body of students in Nagaland, has convened a meeting with all its district and tribe-based students’ units on February 22 to discuss the issue of back door appointment and future course of action.