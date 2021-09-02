In Moga, police resort to baton charge and water cannons on farmers

CHANDIGARH

02 September 2021 17:38 IST

Police say they had to use mild force to control situation after the protesters started pelting stones and attacking them

The police on Thursday resorted to use of baton charge and water cannons on a group of protesting farmers at Moga in Punjab as they marched towards a venue where former Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal was addressing a rally.

Farmer leaders claimed that around a dozen farmers suffered injuries after the police resorted to the ‘lathi-charge’ near the new grain market.

Leader of the Kirti Kisan Union Nirbhay Singh told The Hindu that farmers were protesting peacefully and wanted to meet Mr. Badal to seek answers on farmers’ issues. “We have every right to seek answers from leaders, and today, we wanted to ask Mr. Badal why his party, at the first place, did support the three farm laws, when they [SAD] were a partner of the government at the Centre. As we moved towards the venue, the police used water cannons and batons on us, leaving close to a dozen injured,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Now, we have started a ‘pucca morcha’ [permanent protest], and until the farmers, who have been detained are not released, we will not relent,” he added.

Moga Superintendent of Police Gurdeep Singh said the police had to use mild force to control the situation after the protesters started pelting stones and attacking the police personnel. “We repeatedly urged the protesters to stay calm but when they started pelting stones, the police had to use mild force in a bid to maintain the law and order. Around four-five police personnel were injured in the incident,” he stated.