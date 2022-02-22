In Manipur, police fire in air to disperse protesters demanding release of arrested person

Security has been strengthened in the State in view of Prime Minister’s visit

Police in Kangpokpi district fired blank shots in the air on Tuesday to disperse agitators demanding the unconditional release of the village chairman who was arrested on Monday evening on the charge of possessing an IED.

Police said security had been strengthened in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Manipur on Tuesday. During a frisking operation, a team of police commandos nabbed an alleged insurgent identified as Maibam Dhanachandra of Leikanthabi, said to be a cadre of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front, on Monday.

On the basis of information extracted from him, police could arrest Ranmai Daria Amos, the village chairman, the same evening. An IED, a mobile phone and a detonator were reportedly recovered from his possession. Police say that Amos had disclosed that the IED was handed over to him by a person for safe keeping. Police fear that the IED was intended for use to ambush security personnel.

However, villagers in the Kangpokpi district came to the police station demanding his immediate release. They said he had been doing good work as the village chairman and that the arrest may be connected with political issues. Police fired several, rounds of tear gas canisters. They also fired several rounds in the air to disperse the protesters.

People in Kangpokpi district say that they will continue their agitation till Amos is freed.