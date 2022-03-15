In Lok Sabha, DMK raises issue of Tamil Nadu Governor sitting on Bills
Death sentence to woman from Kerala in Yemen was also raised in House
Delay in getting the Governor’s nod to bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly and the death sentence to a woman from Kerala in Yemen were among important issues that were raised in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Raising the issue of the Governor not giving his approval to the Bills passed by the legislature, DMK’s T.R. Baalu said more than seven Bills have been passed by the Assembly but the Governor had neither given his approval nor sent them to the President. “Are we running a jungle raj? How can we run a government,” he asked.
Special notice
While Speaker Om Birla pointed out that the matter pertained to the Assembly, Minister for State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said a special notice had to be given to discuss a constitutional authority like Governor.
Congress member from Kerala, Dean Kuriakose, sought the External Affairs Minister’s intervention in the case of a 33-year-old woman, Nimisha Priya, jailed in Yemen for the alleged killing of a Yemeni national.
“It [killing] happened accidentally in the nature of self-protection... I urge the External Affairs Minister to intervene in this case for immediate relief of Nimisha Priya from Yemen jail,” Mr. Kuriakose said.
