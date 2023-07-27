In jibe at new Opposition alliance, PM says the corrupt and dynasts have changed name

July 27, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Hitting out at the new Opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the group consisted of “the corrupt and dynasts” who had changed their name but they were the “same faces” who had the “same sins, habits and deploy the same methods”.

He said the Opposition alliance was not happy to see the progress of the country and its people. “They have double standards. If the middle class get things at a cheaper rate, they will say the farmers are not able to sell their produce at the correct price. When farmers get a high price for their produce, they say there is inflation. This double standard is their politics,” Mr. Modi said, speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the international airport in Rajkot.

He said the corrupt and dynasts were upset because the country was moving forward. “The country is moving forward and some people do not like it and therefore they are upset with the fact that the dreams of people are being accomplished. That’s why these corrupts and dynasts have changed the name of their group,” he said, slamming the Opposition parties who have come on a common platform and named their group as INDIA to take on the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the Lok Sabha election next year.

In his home state of Gujarat, Mr. Modi also launched other development works in the Saurashtra region.

In his address, he listed the achievements of the Centre and the State government and told the gathering that development was taking place across the State. He spoke of cheap data rates and cheap fertilizers and added that the Centre helped all sections of society with schemes and welfare programmes.

He said that compared to the neighbouring countries, India’s inflation was very low because of the efforts of the government.

Slamming the Opposition parties, Mr. Modi said, “Had it been their government, milk would have cost ₹300 per litre today and pulses would have cost ₹500 per kg.”

