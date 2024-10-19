In Jharkhand, Rahul promises removal of 50% cap on reservation, accuses BJP of controlling Central agencies

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (October 19, 2024) asserted in Ranchi that he would ensure that the 50% cap on the reservation was removed and a nation-wide caste census carried out despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s opposition.

Addressing the ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’ at the capital city of poll-bound Jharkhand, Mr. Gandhi claimed that the Constitution was “under attack” from the BJP, which not only has funds but also control institutions such as the Election Commission, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax department, the bureaucracy and the media.

“The Constitution is under constant attack from all sides, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and it needs to be protected,” he said. “The BJP has control of funds and institutions but we possess honesty. The Congress fought the Lok Sabha elections without money.”

Mr. Gandhi said the fight to protect constitutional values was not just 70 years old but one that had lasted for hundreds of years. “It is a fight between the Constitution and the Manusmriti,” he said.

The Opposition leader reiterated that caste census was a medium for getting a social X-ray done but the Prime Minister was opposed to it. “However, no force can stop caste census, institutional survey and the removal of the 50% cap on reservation, [it will be done] even without the support of media or judiciary,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi also reiterated that other backward classes (OBCs) did not get adequate representation and only three out of top 90 IAS officers were OBCs. He said there were hardly any Dalits or tribals in key positions or Ministries such as Finance Ministry. “No Dalit, tribal or OBC is in the top management of 250 corporate firms or in key positions in Bollywood,” he said.

The Congress leader said that tribals were only given a symbolic respect not power. He doubled down on the charge saying that President Droupadi Murmu, who is the first Adivasi to assume the office, was not invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building or to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. “If this is not an attack on the Constitution, what else is?” he asked.

He also accused the BJP of trying to destroy tribals’ rich cultural heritage, history, tradition and thousands of years old medical practices. “Our education system fails to teach us about indigenous people, and the history of tribals, farmers and OBCs is being destroyed by the BJP,” Mr. Gandhi said.

After the poll dates were announced, this was Mr. Gandhi’s first visit to Jharkhand, where the Congress is part of the ruling alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The State will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20. The JMM-Congress alliance announced on the day that the two parties would contest 70 of the 81 seats in the State. Chief Minister Hemant Soren had a courtesy meeting with Mr. Rahul Gandhi.