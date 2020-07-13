In Jammu, Army Chief warns Pakistan of “zero tolerance” against ceasefire violations

Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane on Monday reiterated “zero tolerance” against ceasefire violations (CFV) by Pakistan and infiltration attempts by terrorists, the Army said. He was addressing troops during a visit to Jammu. The visit comes amid the tensions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the continuing CFV on the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.
“The Army Chief said all agencies of the services and the government are working together relentlessly and will continue to do the same to defeat the nefarious design of proxy war being fuelled by our adversaries,” the Army said in a statement.
Operational readiness of troops
Gen. Naravane visited the forward areas of the Yol-based 9 Corps to review the security situation and operational readiness of the troops deployed in the Jammu-Pathankot region, it said.
Gen. Naravane was briefed by Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding 9 Corps, on the operational preparedness, upgradation of security infrastructure and the internal security matters. The Army Chief also interacted with the field formation commanders and troops.
