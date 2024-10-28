In fresh attack on SEBI chief, Rahul Gandhi says ‘institutional collapse’ given way to ‘dangerous cronyism’

In a fresh attack on Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Buch, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday (October 28, 2024) alleged that the current regime is no longer merely encouraging monopolies but actively concentrating the country’s wealth in the hands of a few.

The Congress leader made these remarks in a post along with a video of a conversation between him and party colleague, Pawan Khera, in which they level serious allegations of conflict of interest of the SEBI chief.

“Institutional collapse has now given way to a more dangerous form of cronyism — Adani Bachao. The current regime is no longer merely encouraging monopolies, it’s actively concentrating the nation’s wealth in the hands of a few,” Mr. Gandhi claimed.

‘Deeper than imagined’

“The Madhabi Buch scandal goes deeper than initially imagined, he said, adding that it may be that Buch, entrusted with safeguarding retail investors, has been manipulating the system to protect Adani’s interests and his inflated valuations. Those entrusted with protecting common Indians and their investments have abrogated their responsibilities and are indulging in wide scale corruption and malpractice,” he alleged.

In the video, Mr. Khera is seen explaining the various conflicts of interest allegations against Ms. Buch and how there were powers behind her that were at work, referring to the Adani Group.

“The government granted ₹1.85 crore to Predible Health Private Limited under the Startup India Initiative. Interestingly, this is the same company where SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch held equity stake. This isn’t mere coincidence; it’s a clear case of institutional capture and misuse of taxpayer money,” Mr. Khera said in a post.