In frames | The art of co-living

April 28, 2024 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST

Shamadi (in Tiwa), or dormitory, is an important social institution that is patronised by the tribal people in northeast India.

A dormitory is a community living space where the youth learn various life skills and more under experienced hands. The skills range from art and craft to discussing what to look for in a life partner. It is where the youth come together for the common good, and the process helps develop a sense of community among them. The age of the members in these youth dormitories varies from tribe to tribe.

Help to society from shamadi members could be at various levels. It could be a farmer who needs a hand in harvesting, or a person who wants to build a house.

The members pitch in to help the people in need and do not take any compensation for this. While these dormitories have always had relevance in society, acting as a glue, and playing an influential role socially, economically, and culturally, it is a tough act to maintain in a world where influences come from far away through the Internet. Women are strictly prohibited inside the shamadi ecosystem of hill Tiwas.

Community work: Members of the youth dormitory go out to take part in social work at Umsowai village in Karbi Anglong.

Strong bond: Repairs being carried out at a shamadi in Bormarjong village.

Heave ho: A shamadi being set up at Bormarjong village in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Making a mark: Shamadi members decorate a pillar.

Silent barrier: Tiwa women in front of a shamadi in Umsowai village. Women are not allowed to enter the dormitories.

Chorus group: Members take part in cultural activities.

Shared songs: Members of the Hill Tiwa community share flutes to perform in a ritual.

Step lively: A dance performance in front of a shamadi at Umsowai village.

Till next time: A deserted shamadi at Umsowai village in Karbi Anglong.