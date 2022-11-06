In Frames | On same side of fence

Nissar Ahmad November 06, 2022 12:36 IST

They persevered at the height of militancy, but called it quits in the latest outrage on Pandits; their Kashmiri brethren now take care of their property with a heavy heart

1/9 Painful loss: The home of Puran Krishan Bhat, who was gunned down by militants in October. Photo: Nissar Ahmad Bleak outlook: A view of the deserted Shopian village in south Kashmir, days after a Kashmiri Pandit was killed there. Photo: Nissar Ahmad Silver lining: With the harvest season at its peak, it is time for workers to pack and despatch apples. Neighbours and friends have stepped in to manage the produce belonging to Kashmiri Pandits who have left. Photo: Nissar Ahmad Broken ties: Wali Muhammad, 65, from Reasi district of Jammu, outside the residence of Kashmiri Pandit Veerji for whom he worked for decades. Veerji has now fled the area. Photo: Nissar Ahmad Shutters down: A woman walks past the locked main gate of a house of a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian. Photo: Nissar Ahmad Helping hands: Aijaz Ahmad Wagay and Wali Mohammad pruning apple trees in an orchard of a Kashmiri Pandit. Photo: Nissar Ahmad Remembering friends: Khatija, 65, breaks down while speaking of her Pandit neighbours. Photo: Nissar Ahmad Absent owners: Boxes of apples are stacked on the premises of a Pandit family. Photo: Nissar Ahmad Staying loyal: Rozia kounsar and her family take care of the orchard and houses of Pandits who have fled. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

