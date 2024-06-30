In Frames | In fear of freak weather

Separated by 1,500-odd kilometres but equal victims of freak weather, Delhi and Mumbai were buffeted by dust storms, a summer phenomenon, in a span of three days in May.

Conditions were ideal for dust storms with the blazing hot weather in the northern plains and in areas around the coastal metropolis of Mumbai. Accompanying these storms were rain and even thundershowers. The Mumbai storm did a lot of damage, sending a huge unauthorised hoarding crashing on a fuel pump where many commuters were filling up. The death toll was 17, and more than 75 people were injured. The 250-tonne hoarding was erected on massive metal frames but failed to meet many standards, including the need for a solid foundation.

While the Mumbai incident was not just an act of nature, the recent incident in Delhi airport where a portion of the roof collapsed causing the death of one person after heavy rain in the city has brought about conversations on how many Indian towns and cities are under severe stress each time the monsoon comes calling.

June saw Delhi and Tamil Nadu recording the highest rainfall in a calendar month. Sudden rain in the Western Ghats triggered flash floods in the Old Courtallam waterfalls. A teenager who had come as part of a tourist group was washed away.

Floods and landslips in Sikkim led to disruptions in road connectivity. Indian Army engineers from Trishakti Corps constructed a 150-foot suspension bridge in northern Sikkim to reconnect the border villages that got marooned.

In Assam, over 5 lakh people were affected by floods. Three major rivers — the Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara — were flowing above the danger level. Relief camps were set up to help those internally displaced.

According to the India Meteorological Department, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan till July 3.

Billboard tragedy: A giant hoarding collapsed after a storm at Ghatkopar in Mumbai on May 13. It took away 17 lives and left at least 75 injured. Investigation revealed that the hoarding was erected on a weak foundation and had flouted standards.

In action: Rescue teams look for survivors at a stone quarry that collapsed following torrential rain brought by Cyclone Remal in Aizawl on May 28.

Flash flood: The Old Courtallam falls in Tenkasi of Tamil Nadu saw a heavy overflow following rain on May 17.

Soaked to the skin: Women hazard crossing a road in pouring rain in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on June 3.

Showers of blessings: A family braves the deluge to offer prayers at the Aluva Shiva Temple in Kochi on June 27.

Left stranded: Tourists being evacuated in rain-hit Sikkim's Chungthang in Mangan district, on June 18.

Terminal mishap: Restoration and relief work under way after the collapse of a canopy at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport after rain lashed New Delhi on June 28. One person was killed and five were injured.

On duty: A mechanic repairs a two-wheeler under an umbrella held by his wife during rain in Chennai on June 25.