In Frames | Alpha ship

INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, is all set to be part of the naval fleet

In a fortnight, India’s maiden indigenous aircraft carrier built at the Cochin Shipyard will be part of the naval fleet as INS Vikrant, taking on the name, the crest and pennant number (R11) of India’s first aircraft carrier. Flooring and final painting are in progress as this behemoth of a vessel is getting decked up for the big day in the first week of September, possibly September 1.

The project got under way in 2007 and the keel was laid in 2009. The 262-metre-long ship, with a full displacement of about 45,000 tonnes, is powered by four gas turbines with a capacity of 88 MW and can cruise at speeds of up to 28 knots. Designed indigenously and built at a cost of about ₹20,000 crore, the carrier can take on nearly 30 aircraft, both fixed-wing and helicopters, of assorted variety. Initially, it will be the MiG-29K fighters and Ka-31 helicopters that will be operating from the ship. But depending on the government’s decision, INS Vikrant could get Rafale (M) or the F-18 Super Hornet fighters.

The MH-60R multi-role helicopters that have already been delivered to India will join the air arm of the carrier, once inducted. The ship will be manned by nearly 1,700 personnel under the Commanding Officer (designate) Commodore Vidhyadhar Harke. The significance of INS Vikrant is that it gave a fillip to indigenisation of ship-building materials and processes. The Cochin Shipyard says it is now confident of building another carrier of similar dimensions in under seven years.

Text and Images by Thulasi Kakkat