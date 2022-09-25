In Frames | African safari

1/9

Close watch: The undulating landscape offers perfect camouflage for the spotted cat, as it settles down at a vantage point to keep a track of prey movement. This cheetah sits behind a mound that hides it from the herd of wildebeest a short distance away. Photo: Ramesh Susarla

Morning stroll: This six-year-old cheetah glides through the grass at Masai Mara national reserve in Kenya in search of prey. An unsuspecting herd of wildebeest is grazing not too far away. Photo: Ramesh Susarla

Rare shelter: The striking landscape of the home of the spotted felines in Masai Mara has two predominant varieties of vegetation — the first one is the golden savannah grass and the other is the umbrella thorn acacia tree, which gives a unique identity to the reserve. Photo: Ramesh Susarla

On alert: Cheetahs are fast but their patience is the key to a successful hunt. One false move and the prey can be startled and move away. This big cat sits perfectly still, but for the slow blink of an eye or a twitch of the tail. Photo: Ramesh Susarla

Magnificent two: The surviving duo of ‘the magnificent five’ hunt together to increase their chance of catching prey. Not long ago, they were part of a five-member coalition, as a group of cheetahs is known. RAMESH SUSARLA Photo: Ramesh Susarla

Group strategy: The wildebeest are a kind of antelope that traverse the grassland in search for the best pasture. They often graze in mixed herds with zebra, which gives them more awareness of potential predators. Their safety lies in the strength of the herd and the young are protected by the adults.RAMESH SUSARLA Photo: Ramesh Susarla

Forces of nature: A young wildebeest, which got separated from the herd, falls prey to the cheetahs. The big cats spring from different directions, attack the antelope at the neck and pin it to the ground. Photo: Ramesh Susarla

Keeping it clean: A white-backed vulture descends on the wildebeest carcass. Vultures around the world face the threat of becoming extinct. They provide an invaluable ‘clean-up’ service to the environment and are an important part of the food chain. White-backed vultures are found in open wooded savanna and scattered trees, such as areas populated by acacia. Photo: Ramesh Susarla