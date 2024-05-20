ADVERTISEMENT

In farewell speech, Calcutta HC judge Chitta Ranjan Dash reveals he is a member of RSS

Published - May 20, 2024 08:47 pm IST - Kolkata

Justice Dash said that while he dealt with all cases and litigants impartially, he was willing to reassociate with the RSS if they called for him

PTI

Calcutta High Court. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Sushanta Patronobish

Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash, who retired as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on Monday, said he was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS).

Speaking at his farewell at the High Court in the presence of the judges and members of the bar, Justice Dash said he was "ready to go back to the organisation" if they call him for any assistance or for any work that he was capable of doing.

"To the distaste of some persons, I must admit here that I was and I am a member of the RSS," Justice Dash said.

Demitting office after over 14 years as a judge, Justice Dash came to the Calcutta HC from the Orissa HC on transfer.

"I owe a lot to the organisation... I am there from my childhood and throughout my youth," he said.

"I have learnt to be courageous, upright and have an equal view for others and above the sense of patriotism and commitment to the work," he said.

Justice Dash said that he had distanced himself from the organisation for about 37 years because of his work.

"I have never used my membership of the organisation for any advancement of my career because it is against its principles," he said.

Justice Dash said he treated everybody at par, be he a rich person, be he a Communist, or from the BJP, the Congress, or the Trinamool Congress.

"All are equal before me, I do not hold any bias for anyone or for any political philosophy or mechanism," he said, adding that he tried to dispense justice on the principles of empathy and that "law can be bent to do justice, but justice cannot be bent to suit the law".

He said that he is "ready to go back to the organisation" if they call him for any assistance or for any work they need which he is capable of doing.

"Because I have not done anything wrong in my life, I have the courage to say I belong to the organisation, because that is also not wrong," he said.

