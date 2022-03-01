In fames: Potato country

Visit Deesa in north Gujarat for smooth, light and firm spuds

A farmer rides his tractor playing his favourite 1990s Bollywood song during the harvest of potatoes on the outskirts of Deesa, a town in north Gujarat synonymous with its excellent quality of spuds. Potato cultivation started on riverbeds in Gujarat a century ago and moved to the fields after 50 years as people realised it was a sustainable and a suitable crop with the geography and climate aiding its growth. During the First World War, import of potatoes stopped. So the British attempted to raise their staple crop in the Mount Abu ranges and near the banks of the Banas river in Deesa. Smooth, light and firm are the qualities that one expects from the potatoes of Deesa, says Pankaj Soneji, veteran social worker in the town.

Potato cultivation is done on a large scale especially in the northern region of Gujarat, says R.N. Patel, Associate Research Scientist, Potato Research Station, S.D. Agricultural University, Deesa.

“We the potato farmers are very delighted and happy as we won a legal case [over patent of a variety] against a large multinational (against PepsiCo in December 2021),” says Valji Patel, a farmer from Deesa who cultivated the crop on 15 acres of land.

As it was a bumper crop this time, the necessity of cold storage has increased to approximately 200 units, Kishore Kachhva, cold storage owner, says.

Five years ago, groundwater was available just 200 feet deep, but nowadays, due to climate change and the drying of the Banas, water level has gone down to 500 feet. It’s not a good sign for farmers, says Navin Mali, a farmer in Deesa.