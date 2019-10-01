In charts: The state of higher education in India

According to All India Survey on Higher Education 2018-19, south India has a higher per capita proportion of colleges compared to the rest of the country.

Despite six out of 10 colleges being private institutions, less than half the students study in them. The study also found that among Muslims aged 18-24, representation in higher education is glaringly low compared to their proportion of the population in that age group.

More seats in the south

Southern States have the highest number of colleges per lakh population (in the age group 18-23). In the north, Himachal Pradesh has the highest. Bihar and Jharkhand have the lowest in the country.

Enrolment pattern

While private unaided colleges account for about 65% of the total number of colleges, they account for less than half the number of students. Govt. colleges (22% of the total) account for 33.6% of students.

image/svg+xml No. of colleges No. of students 0 1 cr. 0 10k Private Government Private, govt. aided 20k 30k 2 cr.

Arts & Science most common

The degrees with the highest number of students (including Masters and Doctorates) are Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Commerce. M.B.B.S students account for just 0.74%.

Minority report

The share of enrolled minorities aged 18-24 has improved, but these communities continue to be underrepresented given their share of the total population in that age group.