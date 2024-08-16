GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In call to PM Modi, Yunus assures safety, protection of Hindus in Bangladesh

Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Updated - August 16, 2024 05:25 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 05:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh, called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh, called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh, called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 16, 2024), assuring protection, safety and security of Hindus and all other minorities in his country.

This is the first conversation between Mr. Modi and Mr. Yunus after he assumed responsibility following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Also Read: Analysis: Why Hasina fell

Mr. Modi said in a post on X that he reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, and progressive Bangladesh.

He said, "Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh."

The Prime Minister had in his Independence Day address on Thursday (August 15, 2024) voiced concern over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

"As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there will become normal soon," he had said.

"In particular, the concerns of 140 crore countrymen is that the safety and security of Hindus and minorities there is ensured. India always wants that the neighbouring country marches on the path of peace and prosperity," Modi had said.

