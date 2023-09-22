In a unique gesture, SC allows interpreter for a hearing-impaired lawyer during virtual hearing

September 22, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud agreed to a unique request from a lawyer on September 22.

During oral mentioning hour, a woman lawyer came up front to ask the Chief Justice for his permission to allow an interpreter for the benefit of her hearing-impaired colleague who is appearing online.

The disabled lawyer was appearing in item number 37 in the court list, which dealt with a petition filed by the Javed Abidi Foundation seeking equal participation and implementation of rights of the disabled population.

Chief Justice Chandrachud agreed readily to the lawyer’s request.

The court immediately opened a separate online window for the interpreter, who was seen using the sign language to communicate the court proceedings. He did not wait for item number 37 to begin, but began interpreting every case that the court heard.

After a few cases, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta commended the interpreter to the Chief Justice.

“The speed with which the interpreter is doing his job is amazing. He was interpreting every word of My Lord,” Mr. Mehta told the Chief Justice.

“Yes, I did notice. Though he is only for item number 37, he is following every case,” the Chief Justice replied.

The interpreter did not pause even during this exchange, which was about him.

