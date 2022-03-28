In a symbolic move, Nepal PM Deuba to visit Varanasi

It comes amid discussion in Nepal about acquiring a more visible religious identity in line with Hinduism

Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba will visit the Hindu pilgrimage sites of Varanasi during his April 1-3 visit. He will be the first foreign leader to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple since the renovated shrine was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in last December. The Varanasi visit by the Nepalese leader is symbolically significant as this is the first time in recent years that a Nepalese PM will visit a major Hindu pilgrimage centre in India during an official visit.

Mr. Deuba will be accompanied by his spouse Dr. Arzu Deuba. The Ministry of External Affairs said a high power delegation will accompany him.

Nepal’s 2015 Constitution recognises the role of the state in defending traditional values but it falls short of giving modern Nepal any concrete religious identity. Mrs. Deuba however in recent years has been cultivating a religious image through her posts and comments in the social media. In recent months, Nepali Congress, the ruling party, has held a discussion about Nepal acquiring a more visible religious identity in line with Hinduism.

“India and Nepal enjoy age–old and special ties of friendship and cooperation. In recent years, the partnership has witnessed significant growth in all areas of cooperation. The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review this wide–ranging cooperative partnership and to progress it further for the benefit of the two peoples,” said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Mr. Deuba will meet Vice–President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Modi on April 2. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will call on him. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal announced that the delegation will include Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka and other senior Ministers and Secretaries.

Prime Minister Deuba is expected to address a gathering of entrepreneurs. Nepal has already sent Ambassador Shankar Prasad Sharma, who replaced Nilambar Acharya. Mr. Deuba became Prime Minister in July 2021 after the intervention from the Supreme Court of Nepal that removed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

He will have to deal with Mr. Oli’s CPN-UML in the upcoming local elections that will ultimately culminate in the general election later this year. The Nepalese side is expected to raise several infrastructure projects that are pending between the two sides. His visit will take place days after the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Kathmandu and Delhi and indicates Nepal’s continued efforts to maintain balanced ties among the northern and the southern neighbours.