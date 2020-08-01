In a spike, 2,083 test COVID-19 positive in Telangana

HYDERABAD

Marginal dip over recent days in A.P. as new cases put at 9,276; Karnataka reports 98 fatalities; Kerala tally close to 25,000

Telangana crossed 2,000 COVID-19 cases in a day for the first time. On Friday, 2,083 samples tested positive and 11 more patients died, Saturday’s data said. While 21,011 samples were tested on July 31, results of 883 were awaited.

The new cases included 578 from Greater Hyderabad area, 228 from Rangareddy, 197 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 134 from Warangal Urban and 101 from Sangareddy.

As of July end, 4,58,593 samples had been tested and 64,786 cases recorded. Of those, 17,754 were active while 46,502 recovered and 530 died. The cumulative test positivity rate was 14.12%. Of the 64,786 cases recorded from March 2 to July 31, the July number stood at 48,447 cases.

While RT-PCR tests were increased from June 15, Rapid Antigen Tests were taken up from July 8.

Andhra Pradesh’s tally of positive cases crossed 1.5 lakhs with 9,276 new infections. Deaths rose to 1,407 as 58 patients died in the past day, the Health Department said. While the case total stood at 1,50,209, the State reported the discharge of 12,750 patients.

There were 72,188 active cases. The State totted up 20 lakh tests, the latest data being 60,797 samples in a day.

The case numbers rose from one lakh to 1.5 lakhs in six days, during which period 53,911 cases and 366 deaths were reported.

Nationally, while the State’s share of positive cases out of 16.95 lakh was 8.8%, its share of tests out of a cumulative 1.93 crore was 10.39%, official data said.

Also, at 7.46% positivity rate the State was behind Maharastra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with one-lakh-plus cases. Four districts reported at least 1,000 new cases each, led by Kurnool (1,234 cases, 6 deaths), Visakhapatnam (1,155, 8), Anantapur (1,128, 6) and Guntur (1,001, 7).

Saturday saw 5,172 new positive cases in Karnataka, taking the total to 1,29,287. Of the 73,219 active cases in the State, 602 were in intensive care. Also, 98 fatalities were reported, adding up to a total of 2,412. On Saturday, 1,852 new cases came from Bengaluru Urban.

The Health and Family Welfare department said 34,760 tests were conducted on Saturday – 21,075 Rapid Antigen Tests and 13,685 RT-PCR and other tests.

Kerala’s new cases stood at 1,129, and total at 24,742.

With community transmission, 924 of 1,129 new cases were locally acquired infections, and no source of infection was found in 58 cases.

Among health workers 24 more were infected. Eight more deaths were recorded, two from Ernakulam and one each from Malappuram, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kollam and Thrissur. The official toll in the State was 81.

