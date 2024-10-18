GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In a major haul, RPF seizes gold, silver and cash at New Delhi Railway Station

RPF’s Vigilance ensures Election integrity in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, seizing illegal goods worth ₹12.86 Crores

Published - October 18, 2024 08:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo used for representation purpose only.

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

On September 5, 2024, a tip-off from a reliable informant led the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to launch a carefully coordinated operation at New Delhi Railway Station.

The RPF Team was on high alert as they inspected several incoming trains. As they searched the coaches, they uncovered 24 suspicious packages from four different trains. What initially appeared to be routine parcels turned out to contain a surprising haul: 498 grams of gold bars, 365 kilograms of silver, and ₹85.72 lakhs in unaccounted cash. The total value of the seized goods was estimated at ₹4.01 crores.

Working in collaboration with the Income Tax Department, the RPF team carefully documented and secured the items for further investigation, marking the operation as a major success in curbing illegal activities on the railways in the times of Assembly Elections in Haryana.

This operation was just one of the broader efforts of the RPF to secure the Assembly Elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, which took place between August 16 and October 5. With 60 companies of the Force deployed across the two states, the RPF played a critical role in ensuring peace and safety during the election period.

The vigilance of RPF throughout the election period resulted in the interception of illegal goods worth ₹12.86 crores and helped in enforcing the Model Code of Conduct in the recently concluded elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. Seizures included narcotics, smuggled liquor, unaccounted cash, and the items that could potentially be used to influence the voters.

Published - October 18, 2024 08:32 pm IST

