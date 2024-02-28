Historic success testament to Modi government's unwavering commitment to making Bharat drug-free: Amit Shah

February 28, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 06:45 pm IST - New Delhi

“The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Navy and the Gujarat Police have seized a gigantic consignment of 3,132 kg of drugs in a joint operation,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on February 28.

Mr. Shah said the historic success is a testament to the Modi government's unwavering commitment to making the nation drug-free.

In a post on X, the Home Minister said pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a drug-free Bharat, the agencies have achieved the grand success of making the biggest offshore seizure of drugs in the nation.

"In a joint operation carried out by the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police, a gigantic consignment of 3132 kg of drugs was seized. The historic success is a testament to our govt's unwavering commitment to making our nation drug-free. On this occasion, I congratulate the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police," Mr. Shah said.